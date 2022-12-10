SONCOHS ‘97 Organise 25th Anniversary

Sonmori Comprehensive High School, Ifako, Agege, Lagos State (SONCOHS ‘97) set has organised its 25th anniversary celebration and donation of furniture tagged: ‘Give a Child a Seat in SONCOHS Project ‘97 set’.

The group in the statement commended Mr. Bolutife Bamgbowu, the Executive Secretary Professor Felicia Odebo Olokoyo, Financial Director, Mr Michael Ajao; Treasurer, Mr Kunle Ajayi; and other members of the Executive and Administration for this great achievement during their tenure.

The statement said: “Let me also commend the 25th Anniversary Committee, chaired by Hajia Azeezat Oluwakemi; Lawal AbdulRahman; and others, Mr Rafiu; whose efforts are unquantifiable, Pastor Kunle Okelola; Mrs Mercy Akogun Omede; and Mr Afolabi Salam; for their laudable and unceasing efforts in making this project a reality.

“I also want to deeply appreciate every member of this noble group of SONMORI and ‘97 Associates for their immense contribution towards achieving this huge success of the Project, “Give a Child a Seat in SONCOHS Project ‘97’set.

“You may wish to recall that Sonmori Comprehensive High School, a great institution, whose products can’t be equalled “was founded in the year…1980…at Ifako Agege with a Motto “God’s wisdom is light”.

“There’s no gain; saying the above “quote” as we, its products have exceptionally stood out and out paced our mates anywhere in the world, where education has risen.”

The statement further explained that SONCOHS ‘97 has produced many top-rank rofessionals, Academicians, Professor, Doctors, Registered Nurses, Engineers, Bankers, Lecturers/ Teachers, Lawyers, Entrepreneurs, Business Executives and others.

The group, in the statement, commended the Alma Mater, teachers and “our dear parents who breeded us for the best.”

Continuing, the statement added: “For these reasons and many more, we decided to give back to our dear school (the fruit of its labour), a token of our donations towards the betterment of the school and the students.

As a Yoruba adage says “odo toba gbagbe orisun e, ose tan to fe gbe.

“I must not end this address without appreciating our dear Teachers who have played a fatherly and motherly role in our lives. I say thank you, God bless you all.

“Not forgetting the deceased among us, our colleagues who have backed out from the journey of life but not by their wishes. I say continue to rest in peace till we meet again.

“I want to assure our Alma Mater that as long as SONCOHS ‘97 set is existing, we shall always give our support by God’s grace. It is on this note, we present our widow’s mite of 75 pieces of furniture to the school to improve the conducive learning of SONCOHS students.”