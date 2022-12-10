  • Saturday, 10th December, 2022

Remita Shines at the Nigeria Fintech Awards

Business | 56 mins ago

Indigenous payment software, Remita has bagged the ‘Best Lending Support Service Provider’ and ‘Best Corporate Payments Platform’ at the Nigerian Fintech Awards.

This is coming shortly after the firm was declared ‘Payment Service Provider of the Year’ by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Commenting, Managing Director, Remita Payment Service Limited (RPSL), a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Group, Deremi Atanda expressed fulfillment in the recognition, as he pledged improved service to consumers. 

He said, “These awards are attestations to our mastery of payments and collections for individuals, businesses, and the government, as well as our innovative data referencing services. 

“For over 15 years, we have empowered individuals, enterprises, and even the government to transfer money conveniently and pay bills easily using multiple payment options on Remita.”

The firm recently introduced e-Naira, a digital currency of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as an additional payment option across all its touch points.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.