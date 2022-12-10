Remita Shines at the Nigeria Fintech Awards

Indigenous payment software, Remita has bagged the ‘Best Lending Support Service Provider’ and ‘Best Corporate Payments Platform’ at the Nigerian Fintech Awards.

This is coming shortly after the firm was declared ‘Payment Service Provider of the Year’ by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Commenting, Managing Director, Remita Payment Service Limited (RPSL), a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Group, Deremi Atanda expressed fulfillment in the recognition, as he pledged improved service to consumers.

He said, “These awards are attestations to our mastery of payments and collections for individuals, businesses, and the government, as well as our innovative data referencing services.

“For over 15 years, we have empowered individuals, enterprises, and even the government to transfer money conveniently and pay bills easily using multiple payment options on Remita.”

The firm recently introduced e-Naira, a digital currency of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as an additional payment option across all its touch points.