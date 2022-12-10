NIDS Urges FG to Increase Budget for Local Production of Medical Consumables

The Nigerian Infectious Diseases Society (NIDS) has charged the federal government to commit sufficient budget in the promotion of local manufacturing of medical consumables in the country, including therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases.

In a communique issued at the end of the 10th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Infectious Diseases Society in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; the Society noted that the country still faced the challenges of inadequate investment in health security and largely depends on foreign aid for health interventions.

The document jointly signed by the NIDS President Professor Dimie Ogoina and Secretary, Dr. Uche Unigwe respectively also observed poor multi-sectoral collaboration and untapped private sector investments in response to infectious diseases threats as some of the major factors militating against effective control and management of infectious diseases in the country.

“Infectious diseases are significant causes of disease morbidity and mortality in Nigeria, but there are still considerable gaps in the country’s capacity to detect, prevent and control various infectious diseases.

“We implore the government at all levels to increase budgetary allocation to primary healthcare and health security, and call for investments in infectious diseases surveillance, diagnostics, research, risk communication and community engagement. The FGN should also commit sufficient resources to promote local manufacturing of medical countermeasures including therapeutics and vaccines for relevant infectious diseases.’’

The Society expressed concern at the unavailability of Monkeypox vaccines in the country since the resurgence of the disease and appealed to the government to embark on the provision of Mpox-related therapeutics and vaccines.

“We call on the international community and developed countries to promote equitable and non-prohibitive access to Mpox vaccines and therapeutics to all affected African countries, including Nigeria.”

The NIDS also called for the reappraisal of the COVID-19 molecular laboratories across the country for optimum utility. “We call for a reappraisal of all previously established COVID-19 molecular laboratories across Nigeria to optimise utilisation, and for investments in rapid diagnostic tests for Lassa fever, AMR, and other infectious diseases.

We recommend the upgrade and designation of at least one public health laboratory per state for AMR diagnosis.’’

While reaffirming strong commitment to advancing the prevention and control of infectious diseases in Nigeria through advocacy, research, training, and partnerships, the NIDS commended the federal and state governments, relevant agencies and other partners for their contributions to infectious diseases prevention and control in Nigeria.