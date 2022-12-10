Lagos Slashes LASUED, LASUSTECH Tuition Fees

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State government has slashed the tuition fees to be paid by the first set of students of the two newly established universities ; Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Ijanikin/ Epe and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) Ikorodu, by 65 per cent.

The management of the two new Universities ; LASUED and LASUSTECH had proposed a tuition fee of N195,000 for their pioneer students who were to resume for this new academic session before the governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu subsidised and slashed it to N68,000 after considering the present state of the nation’s economy and its impact on parents.

The Special Adviser on Education Tokunbo Wahab in the statement stated that the Sanwo-Olu administration would not only continue to give necessary supports to the two universities, but would work towards making them one of the best in the country.

Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, HRM. Oba Abdul Semiu Orimadegun Kasali, commended the administration for the gesture saying that the reduction in the proposed tuition , was a big relief as more parents from the state would be able to send their children to universities to acquire education.

The monarch who described the establishment of the two additional state universities as a blessing, said the state government’s continued support and funding of the state owned institutions have helped them to excel in all fronts.

The Baale of Parafa in Ikorodu local government area, Chief Jamiu Odusanya described the governor’s gesture as a welcome development.

He thanked the state government for assisting students to meet their university education, adding that the reduction would promote the growth of varsity education in the state.

Also speaking, Secretary of Ijede Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Semiu Olakunle Olambiwonu urged parents to take full advantage of the government gesture to send thier children to either of the universities to acquire more knowledge.