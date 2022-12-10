Gunmen on Rampage in Imo, Kill Policeman, Machete Commissioner

Ahamefula Ogbu



There was pandemonium yesterday in parts of Owerri, the Imo State capital and Mbaitolu that left some dead, including a policeman and several others injured by gunmen said to be enforcing sit-at-home.

The dead policeman was identified as Prince, the elder brother of midget Nollywood sensation, Osita Iheme who goes by the moniker, Pawpaw while the Imo State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Mr. Martins Eke was dealt severe machete blows some said was life threatening.

Trouble was said to have started when gunmen patrolling in Tundra and other Sports Utility vehicles moves round the state shooting sporadically and shouting that everyone should go home.

However, the wounded Commissioner was said to have returned from a political rally where the slain Ihemme provided security when they were attacked and the gunmen allegedly shot directly at the police officer who died instantly.

It was after the killing of Iheme that the gunmen said to have worn black attires dealt the machete blows on the Commissioner. The policeman was killed at the popular 7up junction by the gunmen said to be wearing black attire.

An eyewitness narrated that, “They just killed a policeman now. They opened fire on them and were shouting there is sit-at-home, we have asked you to go home”.

Another eyewitness said he escaped by the whiskers as they were shooting indiscriminately but may have killed people in his group if not for elderly women among them.

The gunmen allegedly shot continuously at Nkwo Orji market in the metropolis before taking to their heels before the arrival of security forces.

The gunmen were also reported to have attacked an All Progressives Congress campaign team that had just finished campaigning at Mbaitolu, a reason a source suspected it was politically motivated.

While businesses abruptly closed, the roads were deserted as motorists abandoned their vehicles and ran away.