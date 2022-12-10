Expert Stresses Best Practices in Oil& Gas Sector 

An environmental advocate, Olivia Ihemeson has emphasised the need for best practices in the Oil & Gas sector, just as he was conferred with the award of Sustainable and Valued Friend of the Mangrove Ecosystem of Nigeria.

The award was presented by Mangrove Forest Conservation Society of Nigeria (MFCSN), a non-governmental organisation that sees to economic empowerment of oil producing communities and protection of the environment.

Ihemeson was recognised for his contributions to the protection of ecosystem and supporting livelihood of Niger Delta communities impacted by exploration and production activities.

In his remarks, the legal practitioner said she was humbled by the award, adding that he is being motivated to do more.

Ihemeson said: “Preservation and conservation of the Mangrove Forest resources and improvement of the quality of lives of host communities are projects that are close to my heart. We cannot afford to destroy the environment through negligence and toleration of destructive practices.

“There must be best practices in the oil sector, as the same standards used abroad must be utilized in Nigeria in line with bilateral and multilateral international conventions.”

He pledged continuous advocacy and sensitisation campaigns on promoting the right of oil producing communities.