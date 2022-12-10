Clean Slate Exhibition Spells Christmas in Awka

Uzor Maxim Uzoatu





The Christmas season in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, is being kicked into focus by a momentous art exhibition tagged “Clean Slate”.

The ever innovative Awka Museum Foundation situated at 261 Zik’s Avenue, opposite Polaris Bank, Awka is opening its doors to the public for the Clean Slate group exhibition showcased as “A Sculptural Journey into Mass, Space, Colour and Time.”

Clean Slate is an exhibition of sculptures by four bourgeoning sculptors, who are products of the Awka School of Art, lasting from December 17 to 23.

A VIP Preview session is slated for December 16 while the unveiling will be done at 12 noon on December 17 by HRH Igwe Ositadinma Sunny Nwokedi, Uthoko N’Eze Achalla VI.

Clean Slate is a fresh manifestation of aesthetics of the plastic arts that is pluralistic in approach, appearance and meanings.

It is an exposition of a select group of artists based in Awka who are comprehensively armed with a global outlook.

Their works reflect contemporary culture and materials, and they are driven to the interpretation of several socio-political issues as observed through the eyes of the artists.

The theme “Clean Slate” radically announces the emergence of a fresh style of art out of the Awka environment, with influences from within and beyond.

The large collection of metal works from most of the sculptors can be seen to give credence to this creative reality.

The exhibits carry the potency of competing with art pieces from the art capitals of Nigeria like Lagos and Abuja, and even beyond.

The exhibition which opens daily from 8am to 5pm from December 17 has the purpose of showcasing sculptures for public viewing and for collectors.

The captivating sculpture pieces that are the delight of collectors, art enthusiasts, the bourgeoisie, and connoisseurs are enthralling sights to behold and cherish.

The featured exhibitors are Moses Njoku O, Nwali Elijah, Fidelis Umahi Stephen, and Nwakanma Chiedozie.

The personable Director of the Awka Museum Foundation, Barrister Arthur Harris-Eze, said the Exhibition is a crucial part of the end-of-year calendar that includes “Lecture and laying foundation for our 2022 CSR Project of a 10-foot Okwomma Masquerade at Amikwo Village.”

Fidelis Umahi Stephen is a serial Experimental Studio artist with vast interest in Media exploration. He started his art career in 2010 at Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo in Ebonyi State. He then proceeded to the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, and graduated in 2017, majoring in Sculpture. He hails from Uburu, Ohaozara LGA, Ebonyi State.

Born on November 22, his Media interest spans Metal welding, Stone Carving, Modelling in Concrete, Fiber Glass, and Installation Arts. Recently, he picked keen interest in the conservation of the environment through several explorations on bio non-degradable plastics waste which he uses for sculptural productions. He has successfully handled numerous art commissions for both Government and individuals within public and private spaces in Nigeria. He is happily married.

Nwakanma Chiedozie is a multidisciplinary artist even as his training is in sculpture from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, graduating in 2019. He is inspired and influenced by life, his societal background and other master artists. Employing the new/vintage technique of maximalism and minimalism, Nwakanma has participated in several shows and workshops. He has this Artist Statement: “Medium and concept are bound together, while I combine the impact of African ideology with simple dignity.”

Clean Slate exhibition by Awka Museum Foundation is a grand idea whose time has come.