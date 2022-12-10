Bauchi 2023: Former Governor Backs Mohammed’s 2nd Term

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed ‘s second term aspiration yesterday got a boost as his immediate predecessor in office, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has declared his support for his 2023 reelection bid.

He also applauded Governor Mohammed’s outstanding performance in ensuring improvement in critical sectors of the state’s economy for rapid development

The former Governor made the commendation at a state dinner organised by the State Government to honour him over his recent elevation to the position of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), held at the new Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi yesterday.

Abubakar who said that Governor Mohammed has succeeded in working towards opening the state for investment opportunities, declared his total support for the PDP-led administration in the state for more developmental projects to be executed, as contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor.

According to him, “Let me begin by thanking Allahu subhanahu wataala for making it possible for us to meet in this very beautiful hall, in this very beautiful Government House to celebrate my attainment of the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“The occasion could have not been possible, but for the magnanimity of my younger brother and my successor, Governor Bala Mohammed. Bauchi State is always making history in the Nigerian polity.

“We must be playing politics without rancor, because our aim is the same, the aim is to develop the state and bringing succour to the masses of the state.

“I must commend my younger brother for the giant strides he has achieved in many sectors of the state’s economy, since the aim is to develop the state, I am in full support of the developmental strides he succeeded in achieving. May Almighty Allah continue to assist him in managing the affairs and politics of the state.”

On his part, Governor Bala Mohammed congratulated his predecessor for the attainment of the position of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN and requested him to use the opportunity to unite all stakeholders for the best interest of the state.

The Governor stated that, “I want to say for the purpose of history, that this is the first time during my tenure that we are holding an individual dinner to anybody, and this is very instructive, because my elder brother, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has shown what leadership should be and to me he has gone beyond my expectations and expectations of so many politicians.”