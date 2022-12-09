  • Thursday, 8th December, 2022

Umukoro, Son of Veteran Journalist Wins Three Medals for Delta 

Sport | 1 min ago

*Delta stretches medal haul to 369  

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba 

Oghomaria Umukoro, who is a member of Team Delta to the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival (NSF), has won three medals for festival host, Delta State. 

THISDAY learnt that Oghomaria is the son of Asaba-based veteran journalist with The Independent newspaper, Mr Goddy Umukoro. 

The Isoko-born athlete won one gold, one silver and a bronze in three categories in Scrabble games in the festival, namely Single, Double and Group events. 

Father of the victorious athlete expressed gratitude to God for the remarkable performance of young man, who he said had demonstrated interest in several sports especially since his undergraduate days. 

The elder Umukoro added that he has continued to show interest in some indoor games including Scrabble, saying it was a thing of joy that his son’s personal commitment and efforts could add three medals to Delta at a time some states were still struggling to secure a single gold or even silver medal. 

Meanwhile, Delta State maintained its number-one spot on the medal table as the festival gradually approaches, taking its haul of medal to 369 meedals, comprising 194 gold, 116 silver and 59 bronze on table released by the organising committee on Thursday. 

Bayelsa was occupying the second place with 189 medals, comprising 78, 57 and 54 gold, silver and bronze, in that order. 

Edo and Lagos were next on the table with 186 and 99 total medals, respectively. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.