Umukoro, Son of Veteran Journalist Wins Three Medals for Delta 

*Delta stretches medal haul to 369

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Oghomaria Umukoro, who is a member of Team Delta to the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival (NSF), has won three medals for festival host, Delta State.

THISDAY learnt that Oghomaria is the son of Asaba-based veteran journalist with The Independent newspaper, Mr Goddy Umukoro.

The Isoko-born athlete won one gold, one silver and a bronze in three categories in Scrabble games in the festival, namely Single, Double and Group events.

Father of the victorious athlete expressed gratitude to God for the remarkable performance of young man, who he said had demonstrated interest in several sports especially since his undergraduate days.

The elder Umukoro added that he has continued to show interest in some indoor games including Scrabble, saying it was a thing of joy that his son’s personal commitment and efforts could add three medals to Delta at a time some states were still struggling to secure a single gold or even silver medal.

Meanwhile, Delta State maintained its number-one spot on the medal table as the festival gradually approaches, taking its haul of medal to 369 meedals, comprising 194 gold, 116 silver and 59 bronze on table released by the organising committee on Thursday.

Bayelsa was occupying the second place with 189 medals, comprising 78, 57 and 54 gold, silver and bronze, in that order.

Edo and Lagos were next on the table with 186 and 99 total medals, respectively.