SSANU Tasks FG on Payment of Backlog of Salaries





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Federal University Lokoja (FUL) chapter, has urged the federal government to as matter of urgency pay its four months outstanding salaries with immediate effect as members are suffering.

The Chairman of SSANU, FUL chapter, Adedeji Kazeem Suarau, made this call while speaking at a press conference at the College of Health Sciences conference hall, Adankolo Campus in Lokoja yesterday.

He suggested that the renegotiation committee should be reconstituted to include SSANU and NASU representatives and continue the renegotiation of 2009 agreement.

Suarau pointed out that the Federal Government Joint Committee on

Peculiarities of University on IPPIS should include the representatives of all university-based unions.

The SSANU leader said NUC should give directive to stop the usurpation of headship operation of non-teaching by the teaching counterparts.

According to him, “The federal government should pay the omitted members in the payment of minimum wage arrears. It should pay promotion arrears of university staff for 2018 (balance), 2019, 2020 and 2021 (and implementation of 2021 promotion)

“Personnel budget of the universities should be adequately funded to cater for salary shortfall in the universities. The government should pay backlogs of our salaries on compassionate ground.

“The government should also pay third-party deductions for the months of October and November 2022, as a matter of urgency.”