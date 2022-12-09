Ondo Monarch Pays N10m Ransom to Regain Freedom from Kidnappers

Fidelis David in Akure

After being held captive for seven days by kidnappers, the Oloso of Oso, Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, in Ajowa- Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State has been freed.

The 66-year-old monarch was kidnapped at his residence last week by suspected gunmen, who shot sporadically to gain entry into his home and whisked him away.

During the pulsating attack on the monarch, the abductors who stormed the traditional ruler’s home around 10 p.m., destroyed the main door with gunshots before accessing the residence to capture the royal father.

The kidnappers later contacted the family last Saturday and demanded the sum of N100 million ransom to free the monarch from hostage.

A family source confirmed to THISDAY yesterday that the kidnappers were paid the sum of N10 million before the traditional ruler was released.

After receiving the money to secure his release, the source revealed that Oba Olukotun was dropped by the abductors between Kabba and Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, around 10p.m. last Wednesday.

He added that the monarch is presently receiving medical care at a public hospital in Lokoja, which was necessitated by his weariness, having being held captive for seven days.

According to him, “Kabiyesi had been released. He was released around 10p.m. yesterday (Wednesday). That was the exact time the family was contacted all the way from Kogi State, where he was dropped between Kabba and Lokoja.

“The abductors collected the sum of N10million ransom raised by the government, fellow monarchs, chiefs of our town and our successful children who are based abroad. Our Kabiyesi is in the hospital in Lokoja, where he is being treated because he has become weary and needed medical treatment to regain strength.

“He will soon reunite with his family in Oso-Ajowa by the grace of God.”

When contacted, the Ondo State Command Police Public

Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Funmilayo Omisanya, confirmed the release of the monarch.

She, however, said she was unaware if ransom was paid to secure the release of Oba Olukotun.