  • Friday, 9th December, 2022

NSCDC Operatives Arrest 3 for Diverting 33,000 Litres of PMS in Kwara

Nigeria | 14 mins ago

 Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Piqued by the present fuel scarcity in the country, operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), yesterday arrested three persons for allegedly diverting 33,000 of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) meant for Lagos State.

The suspects, Mr. Buhari Joda, 37, with two of his motor boys, Mr. Aminu Joda, 32, and Mr. Ahmed Aminu, 20, were paraded by the command yesterday in Ilorin.

Parading the suspects before journalists in Ilorin, the State Commandant of the NSDC, Mr. Muhammed Tukur Ibrahim, said that they were arrested by the anti-vandal team on a routine patrol on Wednesday.

Ibrahim said: “We nabbed them around Oladeji filling station here in Ilorin loaded with 33,000 liters of PMS later discovered to be meant for Ikorodu community in Lagos.

“They have already discharge 22,000 litres at Oladimeji and 11,000 litres at another filling station at Oko Olowo.

“This is why some fillings stations have been suffering to get fuel to discharge to the public in many parts of the country.”

He said that the filling station where they were arrested has been sealed and under investigation.

He, however, added  that the tanker has been taken to custody while the suspects would be charged for criminal conspiracy and diversion.

