NNPP Alleges Fraud in Kano Revenue Collection

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The main opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano yesterday alleged monumental fraud and revenue leakage in the state revenue service.

The governorship candidate of the party in the state, Abba Kabiru Yusuf made the allegation at the official presentation of his blueprint and unveiling of his Governorship running mate, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo held in Kano.

The governorship candidate unveiled 70 pages documents with 13 major components dissecting projected action plans on health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, commerce, security and other areas of priorities.

He also presented his working documents to inform the electorates about the party’s plan action and policy framework on social economic and infrastructural development and growth.

Yusuf lamented that revenue collection and generation is shielded with secrecy and irregularities in Kano state.

The governorship candidate accused the Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) of hiding diversion of revenue through engagement of tax and revenue collection consultants.

He vowed to restore financial discipline in the service, declaring a willingness to abolish the services of consultants.

Abba also pledged to introduce Treasury Single Account (TSA) for all payment of revenue and tax collection in the state.

On education, Yusuf disclosed readiness to reinstate foreign and domestic scholarship and reopen entrepreneurship and skill acquisition centers allegedly abandoned by the present administration.

He announced a plan to complete construction of 3,000 housing units across the three cities established by Kwankwaso’s administration, regretting the state of dilapidation.

Yusuf worried the low cost houses which stood at 95 percent completion were abandoned by the present administration.

He said Kwankwaso’s administration where he served as Commissioner for Works, left the sum of $42 million for the completion of the Independent Hydro Power Project at Tiga and Challawa.

He accused the Ganduje’s government of mismanaging the fund while leaving the project stagnated for several years.

Yusuf also unveiled his running mate, Gwarzo, saying that his choice was based on credibility and competence demonstrated over the years.

Accepting his nomination, Gwarzo pledged to remain loyal and committed to the transparent and accountability project of Yusuf administration if voted to power.

He urged residents to embrace the transformation government pledged by NNPP and resist any attempt to shortchange their mandate in the 2023 elections.