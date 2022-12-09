  • Saturday, 10th December, 2022

Nigeria, Seychelles Sign BASA

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Following the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the memorandum on signing and ratification of Air Service Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Seychelles, the two countries have formerly ratified the agreement.

The Minister of Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, led officials of the Ministry of Aviation to sign the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) while the Republic of Seychelles Minister of Transport, Mr. Anthony Derjacques, signed on behalf of his country.

Sirika underscored the importance of the BASA in promoting air services and connectivity between the two countries and enhancing business and tourism.

Both countries agreed that the signing would further promote the African Union Agenda 2063 and called on citizens of both countries to latch on the opportunities of the BASA for their mutual benefits.

The ministry has also had discussions on how to further implement the Open Skies Agreement it signed 30 years ago with the United States of America.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.