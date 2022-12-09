Nigeria, Seychelles Sign BASA

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Following the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the memorandum on signing and ratification of Air Service Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Seychelles, the two countries have formerly ratified the agreement.

The Minister of Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, led officials of the Ministry of Aviation to sign the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) while the Republic of Seychelles Minister of Transport, Mr. Anthony Derjacques, signed on behalf of his country.

Sirika underscored the importance of the BASA in promoting air services and connectivity between the two countries and enhancing business and tourism.

Both countries agreed that the signing would further promote the African Union Agenda 2063 and called on citizens of both countries to latch on the opportunities of the BASA for their mutual benefits.

The ministry has also had discussions on how to further implement the Open Skies Agreement it signed 30 years ago with the United States of America.