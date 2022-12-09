Lovren: Underdogs Croatia Will Not Give up Without a Fight against Brazil￼

*Ivan Perisic set to overtake Davor Suker’s six-goal record

Four years ago in Russia, Croatia were not amongst the favourites to reach the semi final. The then defending champions from Brazil 2014, Germany, brimming with remnants of their Die Mannschaft from that all-conquering squad; Argentina with Lionel Messi hungry for his first Mundial title; Belgium with an array of stars making others envy; and France, with great players in the best leagues were all the favourites to make it to the last 4. But in the end, it was a Luka Modric inspired Croatia that engaged France’s Les Bleus in the final game inside the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The Croatians were the surprise team of the tournament.

But today, against Brazil’s Selecao who are enjoying every minute of this tournament in Qatar here, will it be end of the road for Modric and his teammates? Can they repeat the magic of four years ago today at the Education City Stadium and book their passage to the semi final and possibly play again in the final? Before they line up against the South Americans who have enthralled fans here with their dances in celebration of their jolly rides so far, Ivan Perisic will hope he is able to go one more step to become the record scorer for Croatia and end the joint reign with Davor Sukers.

When Perisic scored against Japan, he equalled the number of goals scored by Croatian legend Davor Suker’. Both are now on six goals to become Croatia’s joint-top scorer at the FIFA World Cup.

Perisic has netted goals at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions, while Suker scored all six of his goals – including one against Japan – in 1998 in France when he finished as top scorer, firing his nation to a third-place finish at their first-ever World Cup.

With this Brazilian hurdle on their way to playing in their second successive World Cup final, today’s quarter-final must be settled in a bruising battle.

The two sides will meet in the first last 8 game at the Education Stadium today, with 2018 runners-up Croatia hoping to give a strong challenge to Brazil, who are hot favourites to win their record-extending sixth world title.

Zlatko Dalic’s men defeated Japan in penalties after a 1-1 draw while Tite’s side stormed into the quarter-finals after a dominant 4-1 victory over South Korea, scoring all their goals in the first half.

Even as Croatia defender, Dejan Lovren, admits Brazil are favourites, he insisted that they will not give up without a fight.

“They are a strong team with quality players, who can change the rhythm of the game,” the 33-year-old told reporters yesterday at the pre-match conference.

“We have no problem that they are favourites. We appreciate and respect everyone and that’s how we will show ourselves on the field.”

Lovren added a combined effort will be needed from his side to stop the Brazilians.

“All 11 players will have to do that. They are a dangerous team, they have lot of individual quality but we are ready to fight,” observed the Zenit St Petersburg’s centre back.

With Luka Modric still pulling the strings and Ivan Perisic popping up with vital goals, this might seem like a carbon-copy of the team that reached the 2018 final. And if that was true, it would be no bad thing.

As it is, new generation of Croatian stars are boosting Vatreni hopes of going one better in Qatar. Marko Livaja has impressed in attack, while Josko Gvardiol is attracting the attention of super-clubs across Europe after being hailed as “the best central defender in the world” by Coach Zlatko Dalic.

Croatians have even found a new penalty-saving specialist, with Dominik Livakovic proving against Japan that he is a worthy successor to 2018 hero Danijel Subasic.

Meanwhile, midfielder Mateo Kovacic said Croatia must be at their best physically and technically against the Selecao.

“Brazil are favourites but we are concentrating on ourselves and on our game. We want to show our technical quality too, but we want to show our physical quality in every duel, every possession.”

“We are accustomed to very tough physical games in the Premier League and that’s something that we want to show against Brazil,” said the Chelsea midfielder.

Speaking about Luka Modric, he said: “He is a captain, a leader and we are proud and privileged to have him. He is the most important player of this national team.”

Today’s match will mark Croatia’s third World Cup quarter-final in their sixth appearance in the tournament.

TODAY

Croatia v Brazil

Netherlands v Argentina

SATURDAY

Morocco v Portugal

England v France

Qatar 2022 Top Scorers ﻿

﻿ 5 Goals

Kylian Mbappe (France)﻿

3 Goals

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) Alvaro Morata (Spain) * Lionel Messi (Argentina) Marcus Rashford (England) Bukayo Saka (England) Olivier Giroud (France) Richarlison (Brazil) Enner Valencia (Ecuador) * Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

2 goals

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) Niclas Fullkrug (Germany) * Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) * Mehdi Taremi (IR Iran) * Robert Lewandowski (Poland) * Rafael Leao (Portugal) Kai Havertz (Germany) * Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) * Julian Alvarez (Argentina) Ritsu Doan (Japan) * Ferran Torres (Spain) * Breel Embolo (Switzerland) * Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) * Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) * Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) * Cho Guesung (Korea Republic) * Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)

*Denotes a player whose team have been eliminated.