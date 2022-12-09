INEC to Staff: We Have Zero Tolerance for Infractions

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

With 79 days to the 2023 general election, Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, has warned staff of the commission that there would be zero tolerance for infractions in the upcoming exercise.



She also reiterated the stand of the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, that there would be no going back on the deployment of technological devices like Bio-modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and its components in the conduct of the 2023 elections.



Oriaran-Anthony stated this in her acceptance speech after she was sworn in for her second term in office as the Secretary to the Commission at a brief ceremony held at INEC Conference Room, Abuja.



According to her, the 2023 general election would be a watershed in the annals of elections in Nigeria, hence, she demanded that over 16,000 staff of the commission would be required to discharge their duties without blemishes as there will be no room for infractions.



“Every staff of the commission understands the vision of the commission as far as 2023 General Election is concerned. Yes, we all know that it is no longer business as usual and that the staff must understand that there is a new commission and this commission is the one that has zero tolerance for infractions.

“This election, the commission is not going back on the deployment of technology; Bio-modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), is in the law and we are guided by the Provisions of the law,” she said.



The commission’s secretary, however, said the staff members would work to ensure that the technologies to be deployed for the elections were successful for other nations to emulate.

According to her, “I wish to state that the Commission is focused to deliver an election that is driven by technology, BVAS and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). I want to state that the staff of this commission shall be galvanised to work in support of this commission’s policies.

“To ensure that not only do we succeed in the application of these technology innovations, but to excel in them, so that other Election Management Bodies (EMBs) can come and learn from us.”

Meanwhile, National Commissioner, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, who represented INEC Chairman at the ceremony, told the secretary that the work was well cut out for her.

“In this run-up to the 2023 general election, there are a lot of work to do and her office is like the heartbeat, the engine room of the Commission. We trust her to do a good job, which she is known for the Commission to accomplish its mandate of delivering free, fair, credible and inclusive polls in 2023,” he said.