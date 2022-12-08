Zinox Boss to Mentor 12 Lucky Konga Shoppers

Emma Okonji

As part of efforts to empower budding entrepreneurs with the right business success tips and strategies to create new wealth in the 21st Century, 12 lucky shoppers on Konga will be hosted to an all-expenses paid weekend mentorship programme with the Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh.

The free mentorship programme is an initiative of Konga Kares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Konga Group.

To qualify for selection, shoppers are expected to have made purchases on the Konga platform, between December 1st, 2022 through January 31st, 2023, with the names of winners to be announced every Monday starting from January 2nd, 2023, with final list of winners to be published on the Konga website and on other major news media channels on February 6th, 2023.

Also, details released by Konga Kares indicate that beneficiaries will be selected randomly, although shoppers who have a higher frequency or volume of purchases on Konga, stand a better chance of being selected for the much-anticipated mentorship programme. Two shoppers will be selected from each of Nigeria’s six geo-political zone to ensure equitable distribution of participants, while also assuring that no region is left out from the high-impact sessions. Lucky beneficiaries will enjoy an all-expense paid weekend retreat with Mr. Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon.