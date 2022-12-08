  • Wednesday, 7th December, 2022

Zinox Boss to Mentor 12 Lucky Konga Shoppers

Business | 43 mins ago

Emma Okonji

As part of efforts to empower budding entrepreneurs with the right business success tips and strategies to create new wealth in the 21st Century, 12 lucky shoppers on Konga will be hosted to an all-expenses paid weekend mentorship programme with the Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh.

The free mentorship programme is an initiative of Konga Kares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Konga Group.

To qualify for selection, shoppers are expected to have made purchases on the Konga platform, between December 1st, 2022 through January 31st, 2023, with the names of winners to be announced every Monday starting from January 2nd, 2023, with final list of winners to be published on the Konga website and on other major news media channels on February 6th, 2023.

Also, details released by Konga Kares indicate that beneficiaries will be selected randomly, although shoppers who have a higher frequency or volume of purchases on Konga, stand a better chance of being selected for the much-anticipated mentorship programme. Two shoppers will be selected from each of Nigeria’s six geo-political zone to ensure equitable distribution of participants, while also assuring that no region is left out from the high-impact sessions. Lucky beneficiaries will enjoy an all-expense paid weekend retreat with Mr. Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.