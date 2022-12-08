With Ambassadorship Deals, Bet Companies Keep Old Football Stars in Form

Akeem Lasisi writes that sports betting companies are shinning limelight on respected soccer idols by further enriching them as brand ambassadors in various degrees

When they were on the pitch, they were a delight to watch. They were playmakers, goal-getters and bringers of joy to millions of soccer-loving Nigerians and others elsewhere. This, perhaps, is the least tribute you can accord venerable soccer stars like Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Dan Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba and Emmanuel Adebayor. They gave the best of their talents to the game and to posterity.

But years after stardom, they, like a few other lucky peers, remain audible and visible. Among forces keeping them in form, betting companies stand to be counted. These particularly are the outfits that made them brand ambassadors in various degrees so that they are not just further enriching them but are also shining the limelight on the soccer idols.

Jay Jay Okocha: BetKing

Whenever one is thinking about icons of sensational football, Jay Jay Okocha – Augustine Azuka Okocha – is one of the figures that come to mind. The former Super Eagles striker, who also played for top teams that include PSG and Bolton Wanderers, unleashed electric fun on many stadia he played. He quit football in 2008, but he keeps gaming courtesy of BetKing, which unveiled him as an ambassador in 2021.

As a matter of fact, an advert in which he stars for the company has continued to bridge the gap between his stardom and time, as it appears regularly on several platforms. While Okocha is selling the profile and products of the company, it, too is enriching his economy and legacy.

Nwankwo Kanu: SportyBet

Folks who have been watching football since the 1990s when Nwankwo Kanu was still active usually define him with some three experiences. First is his role in Nigeria’s Atlantic Olympic breakthrough of 1996. The second, his phenomenal exploits at Arsenal as well as other clubs he played for, including Inter; and third, the way he mustered courage and hope to defeat the heart disease that threatened to prematurely retire, if not extinguish, him. This, essentially, is Kanu: the slender but artful legend of international soccer.

As he, however, continues to push the cause of humanity through his Foundation, he has also become an apostle of SportyBet. As the outfit’s ambassador, he can comfortably be described as one of the forces that have deepened the fortune of the gaming business in Nigeria. SportyBet is believed to, among other perks, cherish providing sporting equipment for various stakeholders.

Victor Ikpeba: Bet9ja

Victor Ikpeba ’s profile transcends his football career. You may disagree with some of his views or style. The fact is that the former Monaco and Dortmund player has done well for himself as a commentator and anchor of several sporting events.

Yet, something else was bound to expand his coast: Bet9ja, which came into his life since as far as 2013. For both parties, things have never remained the same as they breathe life into each other. With the ambassadorial relationship, the business has continued to gain visibility while he, too, remains in the limelight.

Indeed, the union has been so entrenched that some people think Ikpeba owns Bet9ja. But the bookmaker was cofounded by Ayo Ojuroye and Kunle Soname, its CEO and chairman, respectively.

Daniel Amokachi: BetBonanza

The way legendary Segun Odegbami has been able to transit into sports journalism from the 1980s’ Super Eagles, Dan Amokachi, who was a roaring force in the ‘90s, has also boldly registered his footprints on the sand of sports media. The giant, who launched his career with Ranchers Bees of Kaduna, and hit the peak at Everton, was so impactful and domineering on the pitch that he was nicknamed The Bull as if competing for the appellation with Globacom founder Otunba Mike Adenuga.

Many are also usually tempted to recall the hard investment lesson Amokachi had to learn after he exuberantly bought a jet at the peak of his career. But that is history now. An inspiring element of Amokachi’s story is that BetBonaza, in 2019, made him a brand ambassador. He has since then been its face and symbol of its values, just as his assertive personage must have been inspiring gamers to play more.

Emmanuel Adebayor: 22BET

Outside the pitch, Emmanuel Adebayor has a unique story. The Togolese player with Nigerian roots was caught in a winding family discord when he was still playing in the big leagues. For a global star whose descent from stardom thus coincided with the home wrangling, there was the need for some unusual adventures to keep his passion and smiles alive.

One of such treats came from 22Bet, which appointed him its brand ambassador in October 2022. Through this, he is trying out a new role, playing not to get the ball into the net but to promote 22Bet into the hearts of sports betters.

“22Bet has already attracted millions of players across the continent with its generous offers, live betting options, innovative casinos and convenient withdrawal methods,” the bookmaker had said during the unveiling. “As a legendary and resilient player, who is highly respected in all African markets where 22Bet is represented, Adebayor will surely add immense value to the betting brand.”