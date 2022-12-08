Troops Neutralise Nine Bandits in Kaduna, Rescue Abducted Victims

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Troops and Special Forces of the Nigerian Army have neutralised nine bandits during fierce battles in some locations in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said more than a dozen abducted women and children were rescued by the troops after their captors fled.

He siad, a feedback to the Kaduna state government by the troops, indicated that the bandits who camped at a river line around Rafin Sarki, were cleared by the troops, killing five of the criminals while many others fled.

The commissioner said, “In another fierce encounter, the troops and Special Forces cleared a hideout around Galadimawa forest, where four bandits were engaged and neutralized.

“More than a dozen kidnapped women and children were rescued by the troops, having been abandoned by their captors.

“On clearing the camp, the combat-ready officers and men recovered five locally made firearms, five rounds of ammunition, four cartridges, a radio and charger, and one military issue jungle hat.”

The statement said Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the consistent efforts of the officers and men, and further thanked them for the feats and successful rescue of the victims.

The commissioner said offensives in the identified enclaves continue across the state.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby appeals to citizens to continue to volunteer information on bandits, their hideouts as well as their informants and logisticians, via these phone lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999” , the statement added.