Senatorial Candidate Grants 10,000 Kano Students Scholarship

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

No fewer than 10,000 students from the Kano Central Senatorial zone have been shortlisted to receive a scholarship introduced by the senatorial candidate on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura.

Zaura said already, a committee saddled with the screening of the students and disbursement of the funds has completed its assignment.

He told reporters on Wednesday in Kano that the committee was currently working round the clock to commence the disbursement of the scholarship to the lucky students.

“One of my plans and desire is to give support to students if elected as a senator. Hence, my decision to introduce the scholarship under my foundation.

“I want to assure the selected students that within the next few days, the committee will start paying them,” he said.

Zaura, who expressed hope of winning the seat, said he was ready to face other candidates vying for the same seat, as he stands a better chance of getting the highest number of votes from the zone.

“I know the type of opponents I am facing. I know the opponents that have been there. I have touched the lives of the people and I have done a lot of projects which have not been done by those who are there,” he said.

According to him, no amount of threat and pressure would stop him from what he has been doing to the people especially at the grassroots level.

He said he would tour all the 15 local government areas comprising 172 wards in the senatorial zone during which he would Inaugurate ward and polling units campaign coordinators.