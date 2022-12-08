  • Thursday, 8th December, 2022

Peter Obi in Taraba, Promises to End Poverty

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has promised to utilise the human and natural resources in Taraba State to bring prosperity to the state and end poverty.

Obi, who stated this at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo on Wednesday in continuation of his nationwide campaign, promised to change the fortunes of the state and Nigeria in general, if given the mandate to rule the country come 2023.

According to him, “I will make Taraba an economic hub and a tourist centre for Nigeria. The untapped mineral resources and the Mambilla Hydro is enough to transform the economy of the country and create job opportunities for Nigerian youths.

“The insecurity in the country is persisting due to lack of job opportunities. I will bring the country back to her days of greatness and the citizens will smile again,” he stated.

The presidential hopeful also assured the people of the state and Nigerians in general that, the issue of ASUU strike would be a thing of the past if he was elected the president of the country.

He stated that the fifty months of ASUU strike since 1999 was a disaster and inimical to the the actualisation of a productive nation.

“What I and Datti want to do for Nigeria is to ensure that we move from consumption to production and there would be no more ASUU strike. The 50 months ASUU strike in Nigeria is a setback for both the development of Nigeria and our educational system,” he posited.

Earlier, the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, Senator Joel Ikenya, noted that the the people of Taraba and  Nigerians in general should vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate and other candidates of the party in the state to experience true democracy.

