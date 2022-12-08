Oyetola  Denies  Looting Govt’s Property





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday debunked the allegation that he looted the kitchen of his official residence, including taking away spoons, methylated spirit, and cooker, as well as emptying the First Aid box.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Osogbo, Oyetola’s spokesperson, Mallam Ismail Omipidan, contended that nothing can be farther from the truth, saying his principal is a man of impeccable character, who is above the petty allegations.

Omipidan also recalled that Oyetola stopped sleeping in the Government House from November 19, 2022. By November 26, an inventory was conducted in company with DSS officials who were attached to the Government House at the time and security operatives attached to the new state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, particularly A. Umale and Pius Akpan respectfully.

According to him, “In the DSS report dated November 26, 2022, and titled: ‘Inventory of Items in Osun State Governor and Presidential Lodges’, it is reported that on November 26, 2022, about 1400hours, a team of the Protocol Department, Osun State Governor’s Office, Abere, led by Mr. Falode in company of two officers of the DSS, namely: Usman Adediran and Sunday Posu, painstakingly took the inventory of items in the above-mentioned places.

“The items were thereafter handed over to A. UMALE and Pius Akpan, DSS personnel and security details of the new Governor, Ademola Adeleke, without any complaints.”

Omipidan stressed that: “It is further noteworthy that nothing suggests that any of the items in the buildings was carted away, as all were intact as at the time of handing over. Attached herewith is a list of items in both buildings. And they went further to list the items one by one, covering eight pages. In the inventory, among the items listed are: six face big gas cooker with oven and four face Kenstar cooker with oven among others.”

He described the move as ridiculous to have accused his principal of taking away spoons, cooker and methylated spirit.

Omipidan contended that “if there was any looting as being claimed by the agents of the new government, then we should look in their direction. They cannot take over, and then come to raise alarm 72 hours later that there was a looting in the same place where they held their inauguration party on November 27. If they think this is how to pay a man who gave his all for four years so that Osun State could be back to reckoning, God our Creator, who is not a God of hypocrisy, will pay them in their own coin appropriately.”

The former governor’s spokesman then reemphasised that his principal did not loot the Government House and the presidential lodge as both were handed over to the new governor intact and with

proper inventory taken on November 26, 2022.