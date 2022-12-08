NBC Shines at SERAS Awards

Leading consumer packaged goods company, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited. has emerged one of the top winners at the 2022 SERAS – CSR Awards held in Lagos.

At the just concluded 16th edition of the Award ceremony, NBC bagged awards in two categories, Best Company In Net Zero Transmission and OPSWASH Award For Best Company In Water and Sanitation, for its contributions towards environmental sustainability.

According to the Organizers of the award, NBC won the award as the Best Company In Net Zero Transmission in acknowledgement of the company’s investments in optimising its energy mix to incorporate more renewable energy sources, while the company was declared the winner of the OPSWASH Award For Best Company In Water and Sanitation category in recognition of its commitment to water use and stewardship in its host communities.

Receiving the Awards on behalf of the company, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, NBC, Ekuma Eze, stated, “As a key player in the manufacturing industry, these awards are in recognition of our innovative work and visionary leadership, notably in the fields of environmental sustainability, water stewardship and combating climate change through our net zero carbon goal.”