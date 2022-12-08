Group Mobilises Grassroots Support for Tinubu, Shettima in North-west 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A political group, 100% Focus Movement, in collaboration with Fatuhu Muhammed Foundation has begun mobilising grassroots support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, in the North-west region of the country.

The National Chairman of the 100% Focus Movement, Dr. Ibrahim Muhammed, disclosed this at the unveiling of Katsina Youth and Women Awareness on Renewed Hope for Tinubu/Shettima and Dikko/Jobe held in Katsina.

He said the group was poised to market Tinubu and Shettima to the North-west and called on members to spread the message that Tinubu is experienced and competent to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari and fulfill the expectations of Nigerians.

He noted that the group has the numbers, the capacity and the vision to rally youth and women across the nation to ensure resounding victory for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and other APC candidates for sustainable development.

He added that the group is rooting for Tinubu presidency because they see in him a practical and demonstrable evidence of performance which if allowed to be replicated at the national level will in the shortest possible time produce the Nigeria many have dreamt of.

Muhammed said: “We went round the nation: we went to the South-west, Lagos, Kwara and also in Kaduna to have this kind of grassroots mobilisation for Tinubu. We now see that Katsina is one of the battle grounds, which if care is not taken, the result may go the other way round. That is why we chose the state as our starting point.

“For us, partnering with Fatuhu Muhammed Foundation is another stepping stone in our thinking of collaboration with the people of Nigeria to make sure Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.”

Earlier, the Chairman of Fatuhu Muhammed Foundation and member representing Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua federal constituency, Hon. Fatuhu Muhammed, promised to embark on a door-to-door campaign for the APC presidential candidate.

He explained that the essence of the door-to-door campaign was to let everyone in the state know about Tinubu’s achievements and good plans for the country.