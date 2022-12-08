FCMBFlexxtern: 30 Graduates Get Internship Placements

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has again uplifted and provided 30 recent graduates, aged 18 to 30, with the opportunity to acquire work experience through its annual Flexxtern internship programme. Outstanding participants get retained as full-time employees at the end of their three-month internship period. Initiated to provide unique opportunities for learning outside of academic settings, and expose young Nigerians to new tasks and career opportunities, #FCMBFlexxtern has boosted the careers of over 150 young people since its inception in 2016.

Speaking during the induction and presentation of certificates to the 2022 Flexxtern participants in Lagos, Ms Felicia Obozuwa, Divisional Head, Corporate Services & Service Management, FCMB, restated the Bank’s commitment to championing and executing programmes that uplift and prepare youths for the future of their dreams.

Addressing the Flexxterns, Mr. Diran Olojo, Group Head, Corporate Affairs of the Bank, urged them to use the opportunity provided by the programme to launch their careers.

In the same vein, the Divisional Head Personal Banking, FCMB, Mr Shamsideen Fashola, said: ‘’Flexxtern is a key element of Flexx, our youth platform. Flexx was built on the strategic pillars of Fun, Banking and the Future. The Future leg of it is Flexxtern, which helps young people to transition from school to the workplace. In our own little way, we use the platform provided by Flexx to help young graduates to find their feet.”