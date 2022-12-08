Diri Orders Distribution of Relief Materials, Lauds Donors

Governor Douye Diri has ordered the distribution of fresh relief materials donated to Bayelsa and acknowledged local and foreign donors, including non-government organisation (NGOs) and governments.

Speaking yesterday at the weekly state executive council meeting in Yenagoa, Diri disclosed that the government received donations in cash and other forms.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, Diri restated his administration’s commitment to transparency, assuring the people that they would not be left in the lurch regarding flood donations.

He listed the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, the Akwa Ibom and Lagos, which donated N100 million and N50 million, respectively, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar (N55 million), and the SPD presidential flag bearers, Adewole Adebayo (N10 million) as some of the donors.

The governor also disclosed that the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria donated $100,000; Access Bank, N100 million; Zenith Bank, N20 million; Linkage Assurance, N20 million; Sterling Oil N15 million, Paache Construction, N10 million and AITEO N50 million among others.

The governor directed the task force on flood mitigation and management and the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) to immediately resume the distribution of items in the warehouse to all affected communities.

He stated that the donations would be prudently used and urged people to be patient, assuring them that the distribution of the relief materials would be equitably shared.

“We never played politics with the flood and the relief items for victims. The whole world saw it. Those who came to play politics, the whole world equally saw them. In all that we did, we never discriminated against any political party. And we commend particularly our people that bore the brunt of the flood,” he said.

According to him, “As a government, we will take decisions in the best interest of our people. Everything should not be politicised.”