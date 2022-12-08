Coalition Seeks Collaboration against Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Coalition Against Counterfeit Pharmaceutical products (CACCP), an umbrella body in conjunction with Nigerian Representatives of Overseas Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (NiroPharm) and Pfizer is seeking collaborations with relevant stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry in the fight against counterfeit pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.

This was at its inaugural forum to discuss the way forward in the fight against counterfeit pharmaceutical products which was held in Lagos.

The Convener, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya (YBO) his decision was borne out of the desire to take a firmer stand against counterfeit pharmaceutical products in Nigeria through engagement and advocacy, with hope to kick off an intense national advocacy campaign against counterfeit pharmaceutical products.

For the West Africa Country Manager at Pfizer, Olayinka Subair counterfeit medicines don’t cure any disease. “They put patients’ health at risk because of their contents. It ultimately impedes the Nigerian healthcare system.

He further lamented that as a result of this act, “Lives are lost and medical conditions worsened due to this cankerworm. It is not an individual’s battle; it requires collective effort”.

Subair emphasised the need for Nigerians to champion the anti-counterfeit cause, especially as regards healthcare. We need to join hands together because there is no shortcut with health.

He emphasised: “Due process must be followed to get the best results. Unlike commodities, fake drugs are life-threatening. This means patients should only buy prescribed medicines from accredited pharmacies and not quacks or roadside vendors.”

The President of NIROPHARM, Femi Soremekun recalled that In recent years, the fight against counterfeit pharmaceutical products has taken new dimensions due to the global influx of counterfeiting syndicates.

“It is like a race against time for pharmaceutical companies – the cost to our collective health and economies is enormous,” he bemoaned.

He emphasised that pharmaceutical companies are perplexed over the years as to how best to nip the challenges in the bud. The challenges are overwhelming owing to the sophistication of the activities of counterfeiters.

“Combating counterfeit pharmaceutical products is a herculean task, one that requires strong collaborations between government agencies and key stakeholders because of the impact,” Soremekun admitted.

For most African nations, it is said that battling counterfeit pharmaceutical products is even more challenging due to the lack of synergy between key stakeholders in the industry and government agencies.

To stall this trend, the president insisted that there is a strong need for collaboration. “Stakeholders must look beyond the surface which is most times in-ward. They must look at the root cause which in most cases boils down to (identity) or patent, what marks counterfeit from original pharmaceutical products.”

Soremekun cautioned that trade in counterfeit goods not only damages economic growth but also undermines good governance, the rule of law and citizens’ trust in government, and can ultimately threaten political stability. “In addition, in some cases, such as that of fake pharmaceuticals, counterfeit goods can have serious health and safety implications for citizens.”