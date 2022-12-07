S’East Labour Party Leaders Pass Vote of Confidence on National Leadership, Okupe

Amby Uneze in Owerri



The South East caucus of the Labour Party (LP) has passed a vote of confidence on the national leadership of the party headed by Julius Abure and all the members of the national executive council.

The caucus also distanced itself from the purported suspension of the Director General of the party’s presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe by the Ogun State chapter.

Addressing newsmen on the recent development in the party and its level of preparedness about its mega rally in Imo State yesterday, the National Vice Chairman of the party, South East, Innocent Okeke noted that the party would not allow the internal wrangling thwart efforts of winning the presidency in 2023.

Okeke said, “We are not unaware that success comes with a lot of challenges and Peter Obi’s monumental domination of Nigeria’s political space will experience same but we least expect it to come from within.

“Our party, the labour party has its robust and organised internal conflict resolution mechanism and it is therefore expected that any disagreement or aggrieved member should activate the mechanism to amicably resolve their challenges.”

He added “We, the South East caucus of Labour Party are having our eyes on the big project, how to get Nigeria working again.

“Bringing sanity to the hopeless situation Nigeria has found herself, helping the Nigerian youths in taking back Nigeria, managing and improving the economy of our dear country for the now and the future generations to come.”

In the same vain, the State Coordinator of the party’s presidential campaign council, Martins Agbaso assured that the expected crowd at Kanu Nwankwo stadium, venue of the rally would be adequately controlled.