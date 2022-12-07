Osun Guber Election:  APC Members Move to Reconcile

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As a result of loss suffered during the last July 16th gubernatorial election to the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, the embattled All Progressive Congress (APC) and the party’s splinter group, The Osun Progressive (TOP) yesterday resolved to work together to rebuild the party.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference addressed by the former Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam, announced the dissolution of all factional tendencies of all shades in the party with the sole objective of harmonising the core Omoluabi Progressive on a rebuilding mission that would bring back leadership of the State.

APC and the factional group, TOP had been at logger heads before and during the last gubernatorial Election in the state.

However, Salaam yesterday said: “We are hereby dissolving TOP and the faction of party associated with it to facilitate the unity of purpose that this time requires. For effective closure, we will have a truth and reconciliation forum within the party when fully restructured with a sole purpose of preventing any recurrence of the ugly past. “

According to him, with this hand of fellowship and the olive branch, it is his belief that a new vista of hope, vision, passion and action will emerge in their party.

“We are Omoluabi in politics and everything we do. Omoluabi is the Yoruba encapsulation of the total person. An Omoluabi is a person of honour and integrity. An Omoluabi is chivalrous, enlightened, spiritual, kind-hearted and public spirited. An Omoluabi is not greedy, vicious, selfish or self-serving. Omoluabi personifies the very best of virtues,” he said.

” We shall preach political virtue, in line with our tradition and relentlessly pursue public good – the greatest good for the greatest number. No one will be left behind on our watch. We will seek political power for service and we shall hold it in trust for the people. We shall continue our journey into greatness.”

Salaam announced that as a party “We are gathered here today, given the trajectory of our party and the electoral misfortune we suffered in the governorship election of July 16, 2022, leading to our painful loss, to espouse our resolve and the way forward. We are here to inform the generality of our members and admirers that the progressive party that promotes their interest, protects their values and guarantees their rights is alive and ready to champion their cause once again.”

He added: “Our party has a tradition of progressivism dating back to Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Action Group in the first Republic. It metamorphosed to the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the Second Republic, coalesced into the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the aborted Third Republic and emerged as Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 1999.”

” It has since then transmuted into Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now the All Progressives Congress (APC). Its name and the epoch notwithstanding, this tradition makes the people and their welfare the centre of politics and government. Whenever this tendency detracts from this raison d’etre, it loses power.”

He recalled how progressive government of Awolowo’s AG provided free education, integrated rural development, quality healthcare delivery, enhancement of agriculture and industrialisation which boosted the living standard of the people and created a 50-year development gap between the South-West and other regions.

He stressed that “this is our tradition, the tradition that brought us to power in 1999, returned us to power again in 2010 and kept us in power for three terms. Progressive governance in Osun, headed by our leader, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave the state its biggest development fillip in all ramifications. We are going back to our roots. The present setback is a mere distraction.”

Salaam also noted the conscious of the huge responsibility of history and the support of sincere and committed progressive leaders and members in the State of Osun, declare cessation of hostilities and invited all genuine progressive to an all-inclusive meeting for the rebuilding of the party within the next one week.

He equally extended hands of fellowship to everyone who is a progressive at heart and loves good governance in the party, in the other parties and independents who are hitherto not aligned to any party.

He said: “Consequent to this, and to demonstrate our readiness for this leap of faith, I have the mandate of our leaders and members to invite other progressives in other caucuses in the Osun APC and other parties and like minds across the state to join us in this endeavour.

He remarked that “this is a call for unity of purpose in our party and beyond. It is a call for burying the hatchet and work for the greater good and service to humanity through progressive governance. With the sole objective of ensuring ‘Freedom for all and life more abundant’ for the people. Our party is the platform for OMOLUABI politicians not the theatre of absurdity for all comers, regardless of character”.

The former speaker, however, thanked all the good people of Osun State for there support and tendency.

He also thanked the traditional rulers, community leaders, trade union groups, the organised private sector, market groups and their leaders, transporters, traders, students, artisans and other well-meaning people for their support during the trying period.

Salaam further called on genuine leaders, members and supporters to embrace this new effort to rebuild the party.