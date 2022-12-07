LASU Honours Journalists, as VC Calls for more Collaboration

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University(LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has commended journalists for their professionalism, hard work, fairness and balanced reportage of the institution’s activities and developmental strides.

Olatunji-Bello made the remarks at the fifth media parley and awards held recently, at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative Transformative STEM Education(ACEITSE) Conference Hall.

The awards were presented to Tayo Olorunyomi of Eko FM for the best reporter in the radio category, Victor Taiwo of Campus Online and Gideon Adonai recieved awards for best in online category, while Mr. Apata Oyeniran of Daily Independent and Samuel Dada, got awards in best in print and television categories.

Olatunji-Bello stressed the need for more collaboration with them while reteirating her administration’s commitment to deploying all resources at its disposal to ensure the university emerges the best in West Africa.

“In pursuit of this vision, we have the unalloyed support of our stakeholders whose contributions are crucial for attaining our desire for LASU. This is why I am indebted to our media friends for the critical role they have played in the last one year in sustaining the positive narrative of a new LASU.

” I am also grateful to the media for their objective, professional coverage and publicity of our activities”, Olatunji-Bello stated.

The Professor of Physiology added that her administration holds members of the fourth estate of the realm in high esteem, as critical stakeholders in the task of transforming LASU into a preferred institution in West Africa.

She stated that the parley had become one of the several efforts in the course of engagements with the press in the past and also serve as an opportunity to share the vision of her administration, considering the media’s critical role in shaping public opinion.

The VC thanked them for their professional and balanced reportage of its activities in the outgoing year, while commending the Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR) for putting the programme together.

In his remarks, the Coordinator, CIPPR, Mr. Aderemi Fashola, described the pen pushers as dependable allies, whose professionalism had been helpful to the business of the university which has also earned it visibility in the eyes of its teeming publics.

This, he noted, would be instrumental in the journey of the university to becoming the best in West Africa.

“The University under the leadership of our amiable Vice Chancellor has set a tall, but achievable order of becoming the best in West Africa. We are not disembarking from this ambition, anytime soon, until it becomes a reality.”