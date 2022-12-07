  • Wednesday, 7th December, 2022

Kaduna NNPP Chairman, Legal Adviser Sacked for Alleged Anti-party Activities

Nigeria

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr. Ben Kure, and the party Legal Adviser, Ibrahim Ahmed, have been removed for alleged anti-party activities.

Their removal was announced yesterday in a statement issued in Kaduna.

According to the statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Col. Albehu Gora (rtd), their removal came following a vote of no confidence passed on them at a meeting of the State Working Committee of the party.

The statement added that Kure was replaced with the former caretaker Chairman of the party, Nuhu Audu.

Gora alleged that both Kure and Ahmed breached the provisions of article 31:1 of the NNPP constitution and Section 82 (1) (3) (5) and 83(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 respectively.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Working Committee of the NNPP held a meeting on November 6, 2022, and after deliberations at the instance of a motion moved by zone second Vice Chairman, Hon. Hosea Baba, and seconded by state Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sa’ad Idris Kudan, who have unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on the NNPP state Chairman, Ben Kure, and State Legal Adviser, Ahmed.

“The removal of the former state chairman and state legal adviser from office were based on complaints in respect of their failure to discharge their responsibilities; neglect and dereliction of duty; misconduct in office; breach of provisions of the party constitution; dishonest and fraudulent activity; factionalising the State Executive Committee of the party; negligence in carrying out lawful directives of the party; sabotage; and engaging in anti-party activities as well as conduct which have detrimental and adverse effect capable of bringing hatred, contempt, disrespect and ridicule to the party.

“It is no longer news that on October 5, 2022, the former state legal adviser on the directive and instruction of the former state chairman has in a self-help indulged in appointing and inaugurating a state deputy chairman for the party without the consent nor prior meeting and approval of State Executive Committee, and thereby occasioned a breach of the provisions of the NNPP Constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022 respectively.”

However, Kure did not respond to telephone calls and a text message when contacted.

