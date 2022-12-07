Army to Intensify Security in Benue, Other Troubled Areas

Kidnapped Benue Commissioner regains freedom

George Okoh in Makurdi



The Nigerian Army is to intensify the fight against criminalities in Nigeria territories bedeviled with insecurity as part of its renewed desire to flush out banditry. This is just as the Benue state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ekpe Ogbu, who was kidnapped last Sunday, has been released.

Speaking on fight against criminalities, the Commandant ,Nigeria Army 401 Special Force Brigade, Brigadier General S M Uba, stated this in Katsina Ala and Logo yesterday at the inauguration of school materials donated to NKST UBE secondary school Katsina Ala and Gambe Tiev community secondary school Ayim,Logo LGA.

According to the Commandant, the items donated were geared towards a civil military synergy towards ensuring a peaceful co- existence of all in this season of celebrations so as ensure peace and security of the populace.

He added that the army has undertake to expand its relationship with communities through the program of “Operation Enduring Peace” beyond providing security for them.

Uba also said the Chief of Army Staff has directed that the programme be sustained as part of giving back to the society.

“I am not happy about some of the situation expressed particular with the issue of displacement of inhabitants but the army will do all within its power to secure lives and properties of communities in the country.”

Earlier while welcoming the commander to Katsina-ala, the Chairman of Katsina Ala LGA, Mr. Alfred Atera thanked the entire delegation to his domain even though it was impromptu and pray that their stay is peaceful and successful.

He commended the Army for providing tight security leading to the reduction of banditry in the area.

In the same vain his counterpart in Logo Shidem Tor Saavsaav said the items donated to the schools will go along way in ameliorating and promoting schooling in the local government.

She said it is a thing of joy and relief as the presence of the security personnel will bring relief and relative peace to the local government.

In response the representative of the principal and head teacher of the schools thanked the Brigade for finding them worthy of this very wonderful gifts of promoting and advancing education with the items.

Meanhile, the Benue state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ekpe Ogbu, who was kidnapped last Sunday, has been released.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue Police Command, Wale Abass, confirmed this to newsmen on phone in Makurdi.

Mr Ogbu, was kidnapped with his driver and two others at Adankari Junction along the Otukpo-Ado road at about 9pm on Sunday.

His Hilux van he was traveling in was sighted and recovered by the police in Otukpo.

As at the time of filing this report, the details of the rescue has not been given.

he kidnappers, according to a source ,demanded a N5million ransom and later upped it to N20million.

The CP said he was released some hours ago.

Ogbu is the leader of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ado Local Government Area