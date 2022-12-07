Anchor Varsity Graduates 38 First Class, as VC Tasks Govt on Education​ Regulation

Funmi Ogundare

As Anchor University, Lagos, prepares to hold its combined convocation ceremony​ for the​ 2021/2022 academic session, where 38 students will be graduating with first class from various faculties, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, yesterday, called on the government to regulate university education in the country through its agencies such as JAMB and National Universities Commission (NUC), saying that once they are​ empowered and are given the necessary moral and financial support , the country’s education will move forward.



Bandele who made this call, while briefing journalists on activities lined up for the convocation ceremony,​ scheduled for December 8 and 9, at the school’s premises,​ expressed concern that the bane of any society is when politics is allowed to drive education.



According to him, ” that is why most time when most academic unions want to strike, they strategies close to election periods. But If​ there is no interference with the commissions and agencies, and government knows that they have agreement with the unions, there will be peace and progress in the sector.”



The VC​ however, expressed concern about the scarcity of good labour in the country saying that it has been replaced with the search for quick riches with labour.​

“The situation today where students think of cheating in competitive examinations instead of labouring to succeed is scary. It has become so bad that parents aid and abet​ their children to cheat or buy scores for admission purposes. It is as bad in our present degenerate society,” he stated.



He advised staff and students of the institution​ to live very gainful lives as they are climbing up on their career ladder saying that​ there are wide range of opportunities for them especially in this digital age.



” Many students come to the university,I’ve their lives without thinking of securing the gainful opportunities that await them. Some are lazy, while others are lose and lackadaisical about their studies. Many staff members also loaf around instead of focusing on personal discipline and desire to excel in life. Do not wait until very golden opportunities sneak away from you, secure it and enjoy the benefit that accrues from gainful life and lifestyles,” the professor of Educational Evaluation and Computer Education stressed.



The convocation lecture titled: ‘Building A Culture of Entrepreneurship As The Panacea For Youth Unemployment’, is scheduled for December 8, which will be delivered by​ the CEO, Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu.