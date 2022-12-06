YABATECH Inaugurates AuthorAID National Research Hub to Boost Researchers’ Skills

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology, yesterday, launched the AuthorAID National Research Hub, Nigeria, designed to enable researchers strengthen their skills, deepen confidence, and build new connections while positioning them to undertake relevant, high-quality and engaged research. It was a partnership between the college and AuthorAID UK.

Speaking at the programme held in Lagos, the Rector, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe commended those who initiated it while expressing optimism that through it, researchers with enhanced research and communication skills, will work with policy makers, practitioners and communities to address local and national challenges.

According to him, ” YABATECH is committed to supporting its academics to develop research skills and build their careers and also create the enabling environment. I believe the AuthorAID National Research Hub, Nigeria, will meet the needs of academics in the college and other institutions in Nigeria to enhance their capacity in research and award winning grant proposal writing, publication in high- impact journals and through collaboration within the hub.”

He added that the national hub, will be domiciled at its TETFund Centre of Excellence in Skills, Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Development ( TETCoE), established in 2021 with objectives of building capacity in applied/ innovative research and skills.

This Omokungbe, noted, aligns with the goal of the national research hub that will help improve the career and professional development of academics.

The rector said the impact of research must be strengthened and its activities should contribute to policy development, evidence-based decisions, research applications and innovations that are relevant to national development.

The National Coordinator, Dr. Funmilayo Doherty explained that AuthorAID is a free pioneering global network which provides support, mentoring, resources, and training for researchers in low and middle-income countries.

” It is a project of the International Network for Advancing Science and Policy (INASP), an international development organization based in Oxford, United Kingdom with 30 years experience of working with a global network of partners in Africa, Latin America, and Asia,” stated.

Through this research hub in Nigeria, she noted that they will help to root AuthorAID more strongly in the country by providing opportunities for members to contribute to, and lead on initiatives to reach more people, and deliver more value for its global community of researchers.

“The national hub will aim to meet the needs of researchers in Nigeria following the finding of the RNA, allowing us to understand and contextualise the challenges faced by researchers in the country, to provide sustainable solutions and support researchers.

“The network will provide the expertise needed to respond to the challenges. AuthorAID stewards, leaders and other established researchers from Nigeria will be involved as mentors.

“The network will enable researchers to publish in high-impact journals through collaboration within the research hub. Researchers in YABATECH and other institutions will be able to enhance their capacity in research writing and publication, therefore improving their career and professional development,” Doherty stressed.