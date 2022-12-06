Skyewise Group Marks End Of Year With Entrepreneurship Summit

Skyewise Group, a leading global enterprise that delivers a broad range of services across investment, credit management, real estate, automobiles, logistics, oil and gas and more has marked its end of year with an entrepreneurship summit tagged “Meet the CEOs 2.0”.

The summit which took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja is a yearly conversational programme geared towards enhancing and developing progressive individuals.

The CEO of Skyewise Group, Dr. Elvis L. Abuyere says the organisation is deeply concerned about youth development which necessitated the programme to serve as a platform to understanding personal development, learning, enhancing skills and implementation of progressive ideas.

“When it comes to the youth and development platforms or opportunities, many hardly have direct contact with speakers to further develop themselves after the programme, neither do they get any form of support,” he said.

He continued, “Skyewise Group seeks to break the barrier and make a more concise change and effort for young growing entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

“It is our honest hope that this platform raises a new generation of open-minded and highly motivated young men and women, who will lead the charge in ensuring Nigeria and it’s foreign allies see this nation from a uniquely positive perspective.”

A panel discussion also took place, which was moderated by Deola Ademokoya. The panel had as members the CEO Cenular Technologies Isioma Udeoza, founder Techspecialist Salami Kadir, CEO Maubbys Purplebox Maureen Esekhile and Engr. Hyeladi Haruna the CEO Luxvilla Homes and Real Estate.

Others Keynote Speakers are Prof. Pat Utomi, Linus Okorie a leadership coach, Prof. Ahmed Danfulani former DG NIPSS, CEO Skyewise Group Dr. Elvis Abuyere who is also the host and the MC Ben 200. The Speakers highlighted personal leadership experiences with reference to entrepreneurship demands and growth.

Members of the panel shared their experiences on how they started business, the challenges they encountered and how they were able to surmount them.

It is expected that the quality of discourse which took place at the summit will prepare young and potential entrepreneurs to broader spectrum in their business endeavours.

The second session was the beautiful dinner reception to mark end of the company’s year with members of staff and Friends.