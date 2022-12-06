Police Place N2.5m Bounty on Attackers of Ogun INEC Office

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command yesterday announced a reward of N2.5 million for anyone who can provide useful information that can lead to the arrest of attackers of the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The police announced the reward in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The INEC office in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state was on November 1, 2022, attacked by hoodlums, who set the office located at Iyana Mortuary, ablaze.

During the attack, it was reported that no less than 65,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), were destroyed.

According to the police, “Hoodlums sneaked into the premises in the late night with loaves of bread soaked in petrol, which they threw into different parts of the building and set it on fire.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has since directed the State Criminal Investigation Departments of the Command to commence investigation with a view to unraveling the arsonists behind the devilish act.

“In furtherance of the directive to get to the root of the matter, and bring the perpetrators to justice, the Command has resolved to reward anybody with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators with the sum of N2.5 million.

‘In view of this, any member of the public with useful information that will assist the Command should come forward, and be rest assured that such information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.”