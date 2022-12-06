Painfully Again, Japan Exit W’Cup at Knockout Stage 

For the second time after the last tournament, the Samurai Blue of Japan exited World cup finals via the lottery of penalty shoot-out as Croatia earned a spot in the quarter finals after 3-1 victory in shootouts. Regulation and added time ended 1-1.

It was in similar painful way they lost out in the last tournament in Russia at same stage when providence ensured that Belgium almost with the last kick of the ball eliminated the determined Japanese.

But last night, Daizen Maeda’s opener was cancelled out by an Ivan Perisic header, but the two teams ultimately couldn’t be separated in 120 minutes of football.

Dominik Livakovic was Croatia’s hero, saving three penalties in the shootout as only Takuma Asano converted for Japan before Mario Pasalic’s winner.

The question was always going to be whether or not an ageing Croatian team could cope with the energy of Japan. The early signs suggested they were going to struggle.

In fact, Croatia got a huge let off in just the third minute of the game. Shogo Taniguchi found himself with a free header just six yards out, but he was only able to glance his header wide.

Croatia seemed rattled by that scare and Perisic bullied his way past Takehiro Tomiyasu down the right-hand side. He lacked support, though, and his narrow-angled shot was easily blocked by Shuichi Gonda.

The half belonged to Japan, though. Maeda just failed to connect with a tantalizing cross from the right, while Daichi Kamada somehow gave away a throw in as he failed to finish off a quality Japanese move.

They finally got the reward their first-half performance deserved, though. A short corner routine ended up dropping to Maeda’s feet six yards out and he gratefully accepted the gift.

Presumably aware that they were about to go out with a whimper, Croatia were a different team after the break. The energy was higher and the desire started to match that of the Japanese.

The started the half brightly and got their reward when Perisic headed a brilliant Dejan Lovren cross into the bottom corner.

Japan tried to respond immediately, and Wataru Endo saw his long-range shot tipped over by Livakovic. It was not enough to stem the Croatian tide, though.

They kept coming and Luka Modric saw an attempt well saved by Gonda before substitute Ante Budimir headed horribly wide when unmarked and just six yards out.

As the second half wore on, Japan’s energy levels dropped and Croatia’s experience started to tell. Neither side could find a winner, though, so it was off to extra time for the first time at the 2022 World Cup.

Both teams struggled to create in extra time as trying to win quickly came attempting not to lose. Kaoru Mitoma looked a real threat and forced another save from Livakovic. Slowly, though, the game fizzled out towards a penalty shootout.

If anyone was expecting any penalty shootout drama, Japan had other ideas. They missed their first two with Takumi Minamino and Mitoma producing tame efforts that were easily saved Livakovic.

They were hoping for some Croatian generosity, but it never came and Pasalic stroked home the decisive kick to win the shootout 3-1. Croatia will face the winners of the tie between Brazil and South Korea in the quarter finals.