HYPPADEC Begins Health Week, Targets 200 Staff Members

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) yesterday flagged off free health week for its staff at its headquarters, the Niger State office, Gwada, Mokwa and New Bussa offices.

No fewer than 200 staff members are to benefit from the programme which is expected to cost over N10million

During the week, the workers are to voluntarily submit themselves for various medical tests which will enable them know their status apart from being given free drugs.

Flagging off the campaign at the Minna headquarters of the commission, the Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, advised the workers to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the commission to enable them attend to any health challenge they have been battling with.

Yelwa, who was represented by the state Coordinator of the commission, Mr. Musa Alhaji, noted that the commission is embarking on the programme because it has realised that a healthy workforce is critical to the delivery of the goals of any organisation.

“We believe that a healthy staff will no doubt promote a healthy commission that would help fast-track the attainment of the mandate of this organisation,” he said.

Yelwa urged the medical team handling the programme to exhibit the highest standard of professional conduct by maintaining absolute confidentiality with the results of the test carried.

In her remarks, the leader of the medical team handling the exercise Dr. Ebere Ikpeachukwu of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna disclosed that a general body check with the result and interpretation would be conducted on all staff during the week.

Ikpeachukwu added that lectures on symptoms and management of high blood pressure, diabetes and other diseases will be delivered by experts during the week.