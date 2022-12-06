  • Tuesday, 6th December, 2022

HYPPADEC Begins Health Week, Targets 200 Staff Members

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

 Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) yesterday flagged off  free health week for its staff at its headquarters, the Niger State office, Gwada, Mokwa and New Bussa offices.

No fewer than 200 staff members are to benefit from the programme which is expected to cost over N10million

During the week, the workers are to voluntarily submit themselves for various medical tests which will enable them know their status apart from being given free drugs.

Flagging off the campaign at the Minna headquarters of the commission, the Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, advised the workers to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the commission to enable them attend to any health challenge they have been battling with.

Yelwa, who was represented by the state Coordinator of the commission, Mr. Musa Alhaji, noted that the commission is embarking on the programme because it has realised that a healthy workforce is critical to the delivery of the goals of any organisation.

“We believe that a healthy staff will no doubt promote a healthy commission that would help fast-track the attainment of the mandate of this organisation,” he said.

Yelwa urged the medical team handling the programme to exhibit the highest standard of professional conduct by maintaining absolute confidentiality with the results of the test carried.

In her remarks, the leader of the medical team handling the exercise Dr. Ebere Ikpeachukwu of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna disclosed that a general body check with the result and interpretation would be conducted on all staff during the week.

Ikpeachukwu added that lectures on symptoms and management of high blood pressure, diabetes and other diseases will be delivered by experts during the week.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.