FG Renews Appointment of Olayinka-Dosunmu as Rector FSS

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Federal Government has renewed the appointment of Dr Nihinlola Olayinka-Dosunmu as Rector of the Federal School of Surveying (FSS), Oyo in Oyo State, for a second term of four years.

In the letter of the renewal of the appointment signed by the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abduganiyu  Adebomehin,  who doubles as Chairman of the Governing Council on the FSS, the government said the renewal of the new term was tied to the rector’s performance in office.

 “Consequent upon your satisfactory performance as the school rector for the past four years, I write to convey the approval of the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing of your appointment for a second term and final as the Rector, Federal School of Surveying, Oyo,” Adebomehin stated.

According to the letter of appointment, the rector is the Chief Academic and Administrative Officer and would be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the school; the exercise of general authority over the employees of the school, and the discipline of the students in the school. 

