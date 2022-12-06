Buhari Transmits 2023 FCT Budget to House

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the House of Representatives the 2023 proposed budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for consideration and approval.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary session, read the communications from the president to the lawmakers on Tuesday.

In the letter dated 29th November and addressed to the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the president said the FCT budget aligned with the federal government’s laudable fiscal development policies.

The letter read in part: “Transmission of FCT 2023 statutory budget; Pursuant to section 121 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I forward here the Federal Capital Territory statutory budget proposal for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives. In the preparation of the FCT statutory budget, the Federal Capital administration aligned with the federal government’s laudable fiscal development policies.

“Accordingly, the FCT 2023 budget proposal prioritized improvement in healthcare, job creation, social welfare services, education and increased productivity in agriculture, in order to lift significant number of our citizens out of poverty. While hoping that the submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the House. Please accept Hon. Speaker the assurance of my highest consideration.”