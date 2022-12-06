  • Tuesday, 6th December, 2022

Buhari Receives Guinea Bissau’s Highest Honour Wednesday 

Nigeria | 27 mins ago

*To inaugurate road named after him in Bissau

*Holds bilateral talks with President Embalo 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday in Bissau, Guinea Bissau, be decorated with the country’s highest honour in recognition of his contributions to the political stability of the West African nation.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu,

President Buhari will honour the invitation by his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissolo Embalo, for the special ceremony that will be held at the Presidential Villa, which will include inauguration of a road named after him, Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari, at the capital city. 

The one-day celebration will highlight the leadership role of President Buhari in the West Coast, particularly in Guinea Bissau, regularly counseling and motivating leaders on virtues of peace, political inclusiveness, integrity and stimulating a strong economy that drives collective prosperity.

During the visit to Bissau, President Buhari and the Nigerian delegation will participate in a bilateral meeting.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed B. Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.