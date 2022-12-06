Buhari Receives Guinea Bissau’s Highest Honour Wednesday 

*To inaugurate road named after him in Bissau

*Holds bilateral talks with President Embalo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday in Bissau, Guinea Bissau, be decorated with the country’s highest honour in recognition of his contributions to the political stability of the West African nation.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu,

President Buhari will honour the invitation by his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissolo Embalo, for the special ceremony that will be held at the Presidential Villa, which will include inauguration of a road named after him, Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari, at the capital city.

The one-day celebration will highlight the leadership role of President Buhari in the West Coast, particularly in Guinea Bissau, regularly counseling and motivating leaders on virtues of peace, political inclusiveness, integrity and stimulating a strong economy that drives collective prosperity.

During the visit to Bissau, President Buhari and the Nigerian delegation will participate in a bilateral meeting.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed B. Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.