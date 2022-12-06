Akeredolu Presents N272.7b 2023 Budget to Ondo Assembly

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) yesterday presented a budget proposal of N272.736 Billion for the 2023 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

Governor Akeredolu, while presenting the budget tagged “Budget of Shared Prosperity” to the lawmakers during a plenary sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, said N143.511 billion was budgeted for capital expenditure and N129.224 billion for recurrent expenditure.

The 2023 budget proposal is higher than that of the total projected budget outlay for 2022 fiscal year which was N199.282 billion.

Akeredolu disclosed that the 2023 budget was prepared on the basis of the inputs garnered during the Town Hall meetings with various stakeholders across the state, noting that the bugged was tailored towards achieving the “Redeemed” agenda of his administration which is also in tandem with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the governor, the projects and programmes carefully selected in the budget cut across critical areas of infrastructure and environment, education, health, social safety -net, security, industrialisation, among others.

He said with the resources available to the state government, his administration has continued to pursue its developmental agenda in areas of priority and his government has been able to record modest achievements across board in various thematic areas of the Redeemed agenda.

The governor listed some of the achievements to include construction of more than 450km of roads across the state; construction of over 238 blocks of classrooms; provision of 16, 874 sets of pupil’s furniture and 3,394 Teacher’s furniture; strengthening of Amotekun and other security Agencies in the State through provision of operational vehicles and equipment; empowerment of over 9,068 Youths through ONDEA; rehabilitation of water supply schemes in Araromi Obu, Oke-Igbo, Oba-Akoko, Idoani, Okitipupa and Ilutitun.

He said others are: distribution of over One million Cocoa seedlings to Cocoa farmers; Omotosho-EpeAjah 330KV D/C Transmission line and Osogbo-Benin 330KV D/C line; regular payment of salaries to State Workers; provision of free maternal health care (Abiyamo/Solayo Scheme) for over 40,000 pregnant women and children; and empowering of 48,761 under the ONDO-CARES Programme.

He also commended the Speaker and other members of the House for their passion and timely effort in considering the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) as well as the passage of the 2022 Revised Appropriation Bill in response to the exigencies of deepening security, infrastructural development and to cater for the vulnerable.

The Governor informed the Lawmakers that in fulfilling the aims and objectives of the 2023 budget proposal, his administration will pursue policy stance that will entrench efficient spending, curb waste, engender inclusivity, and enable excellent service delivery.

His words: “Notwithstanding the present climate of uncertainty, we are steadfast in our resolve to put the economy on the sustainable path to realize its full growth potential. By the grace of the Almighty God, we shall leave no stone unturned as we continue to build a strong, vibrant and resilient economy, powered by good governance and people-centered programmes.”

In his speech, the Speaker of the House, Oleyelogun, affirmed that the presentation is in tandem with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic or Nigeria 1999 (as Amended).

“lt is a reflection on the journey so far in our conscious effort to collectively work for the upliftment of the welfare of our people in terms of ensuring that developmental projects cut across all segments of the State and are people oriented. As an arm of government, it is another opportunity to examine the fundamental linkages between our past, as a people, present concerns as well as the vision, hopes and aspirations for the future of our State.

“I want to specially appreciate Mr. Governor for the total overhauling, renovation and commissioning of our Legislative Chamber equipped with the State of the earth materials and gadgets. The ninth (9th) Assembly is particularly proud of you and we are assuring you of our unalloyed loyalty, commitment and dedication to work,” he said.