Africa Celebrates Fosters Unity, Diversity through Made-in-Africa 

Africa Celebrates is designed to celebrate Africa’s unity in diversity, foster integration through her rich cultural heritage which can be explored as a catalyst for her social economic growth, and promote intra and inter-African trade and tourism.

It is a platform that encourages Africans and the rest of the world to patronise “Made in Africa” by eating her food, wearing her clothes, and appreciating her local music, dance and performances among others.

The opening, the second and third days of Africa Celebrates 2022 moved to Skylight hotel from the African Union. It kicked off with Africa Fashion Business Summit. In attendance were fashion designers and entrepreneurs from all over Africa.

The Special Guest of Honour for the Africa Fashion Business Summit was H.E. Amb Albert Muchanga, Commissioner of Trade, Industry, Entrepreneurship & Tourism of the African Union. He detailed the need for branding and copyright.

The first-panel discussion with the theme “Promoting Manufacturing in Africa as a Tool for Job Creation and Training/Building Capacity to Support Manufacturing in Africa” was moderated by Dr Oswald Chinyamakobvu of the African Union.

Panellists included Ms Jacqueline May, Design Futures Digital Lab (South Africa); Persil Telewa, Business Development Officer, Micro and Small Enterprises Authority, Kenya; Silvia Tonui – Kenya – Creative DNA Programme Consultant; Joyce Nyasha Chimanye, Creative Director of Zuvva, Zimbabwe and Farai Bayai Ncube, Regional Arts Director, Sub-Saharan Africa of British Council.

Africa Celebrates 2022 presented a cultural night of music, dance, cuisine and an exhibition of arts, culture and heritage on the evening of the second day.

Performances were presented by the various participating countries while guests had the opportunity of sampling cuisines from across Africa.

The third and final day was the gala fashion event where designers from across Africa displayed African-inspired designs from their various countries.

Some of the designers showcased included Zuvva from Zimbabwe, Eko Atlantic Jeans, Nigeria/UK, Eloli, Cameroon, International Africa, Zambia, Muni Designs & Epica Jewelries from Kenya, Afrosparkles, Zambia, Nadiaka, Togo, Skasebata, Zimbabwe, House of Randa, Sudan, Forest Spirit, Cameroon, Maimour from Mali, Zargue’sia, Zimbabwe just to mention a few.

The highlight of the gala fashion event was when H.E. Amb Albert Muchanga, Commissioner of Trade, Industry, Entrepreneurship & Tourism of the African Union and H.E Hon Haidara Aїchata Cissé, Honorary Vice-President of the Pan-African Parliament were both honoured as Patrons of Africa Celebrates.

Africa Celebrates was organised and packaged by Legendary Gold Limited in collaboration with the African Union, Embassy of Nigeria in Ethiopia and Pristine Marketing Group.

Partners included British Council, Coca-Cola, Ethiopian Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Culture & Sports, Tourism, Kana Tv, Kuriftu, Kennis Fm, Best Western Plus, Skylight Hotel, Mezo production, Mac Entertainment & Debredamo hotel.