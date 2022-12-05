‘We ‘ll Manage Crowd During Obi’s Mega Rally in Owerri’

Amby Uneze in Owerri



The State Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party(LP), Chief Martin Agbaso, has stated that even though it may be a herculean task to control the crowd of party faithful when the presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi visits the State tomorrow, arrangements have been concluded to manage them to a successful hosting.

According to him, to that end, all is now set to receive the presidential candidate in Imo State on Tuesday (tomorrow) in continuation of his mega rally across the country by members of his party and residents of the State.

Disclosing the level of preparation for the event at the weekend, Agbaso admitted that it would be a difficult task controlling the expected crowd at the rally, but assured that all has been put in place to have a smooth rally slated to hold at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Stadium, Owerri.

He said: “Mr. Peter Obi has become an incredible enigma, it becomes difficult for those of us who have worked closely with him to interpret who he is, he has now reached into the hearts of not only Nigerians but globally.

“So organising a rally for him presents two difficulties, firstly meeting the expectations of the people because it is very high, ,s and secondly controlling the crowd of people that wants to see him, but everything has been put in place to have a smooth rally.”

He added: “The people are happy and want to see how he is going to put Nigeria back to work, how to make the country safe again, a country where we would not be concerned about any epidemic to wipe people out because we have no preparation.

“The number of young people roaming the streets without uncertainty is the concern of Nigerians, people are concerned what’s going to happen to the naira, what do we do as a people to beef up export apart from oil. This is why crowd is being expected,” Agbaso said.

On Obi’s recent endorsement by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Agbaso said: “The endorsement of Obi by Ohanaeze Ndigbo is normal, Ohanaeze is made up of eminent persons, every Nigeria that is passionate about issues of Nigeria has already endorsed Peter Obi.

“So what Ohanaeze did was expected, Afenifere has done the same thing, so many groups have done the same thing, middle belt, Arewa have done the same thing, so I wasn’t surprise they did,” he said.

Agbaso, however, did not explain further why venues like the Dan Anyiam Stadium and the Godwin Ndubisi Kanu Square (formerly Heroes Square) which the party had already applied for to be released for the rally were not given by the relevant authorities.

Ikpeazu Flags Off Senatorial Campaign with Road Project