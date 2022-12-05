Security Forces Deployed Along Abuja-Kaduna Railway Line

•Assures passengers of protection

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba at the weekend, ordered immediate deployment of armed personnel drawn from the Police Mobile Force, K-9, Force Intelligence Bureau, Explosive Ordinance Unit and Railway Police Command for the commencement of railway services along the Abuja-Kaduna rail lines from today.

A statement by the Force Headquarters said the Nigeria Police made adequate security arrangements in collaboration with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and other security agencies in preparation for the commencement of operations.

It said the deployment covered major railway stations along the route and operational coaches to provide adequate security for passengers, their property and the entire service in order to prevent any unforeseen incidence.

“The IGP, therefore, assured the general public, especially intending passengers of adequate protection of lives and property as all hands are on deck to fortify the railway services along the route and other rail lines across the country,” it said.