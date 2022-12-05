  • Monday, 5th December, 2022

Pyrates Confraternity Commences Awareness Campaign for PVC Collection in FCT

Nigeria | 50 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, Abuja Chapter  has commenced an awareness campaign in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) aimed at encouraging people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

The National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that collection of PVC would commence on  Monday, 12 December,  2022 and end on January 31st 2023 in each of the 774 local government areas across the country from 

The association said the campaign tagged ‘Our Votes Count’  kicked off at Area 1, Garki Motor Park, Abuja, and  was aimed at highlighting the need for citizens to collect their PVC ahead of the February 25 election in 2023.

Speaking at the event yesterday in Abuja, the Capoon of Sahara Deck, Olamide Oni  said there was a need for the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to take advantage of the new window offered by INEC and collect their PVC’s. 

He also urged leaders of the park to  sentise their members to collect their voter cards  just as members of the association did. 

According to him, Remember that It’s your duty to vote, pls vote for the candidate of your choice.

On his part, the Chairman of NURTW, Garki Branch, Ibrahim Jibril commended  the association for coming to sensitize their members. 

He urged his members to collect their PVC on time so that they would be able to  vote, while assuring that the NURTW would cooperate with the Pyrates Confraternity to spread the ‘Our Votes Count’ campaign.

