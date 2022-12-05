NNPP Will Give LG Full Autonomy in Nasarawa, Says Maidoya





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Yakubu Abdullahi Maidoya, yesterday promised that if elected, the NNPP government in the state will give full autonomy to local government level of governance.

The NNPP gubernatorial hopeful made the promise in Lafia at a media dialogue organised by the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He, therefore, insisted that the NNPP government, when elected, would never usurp the responsibility of building motor parks from the local government areas as it’s been done by some other governments.

He said: “We are also going to declare a free and compulsory education to all schooling age children of the state. This free education will begin at the primary level of education to the secondary level.

“NNPP government in the state will also take over the payment of NECO and WAEC fees of all students in secondary schools in the state. The NNPP government will abolish Common Mock Examination fee charged final year students in the state.

“The party will boost skills acquisition among youths through the establishment of science and technical colleges in every local government area of the state when it comes into power.”

Maidoya stated further that the the party would prioritise agriculture sector by allocating enough funds to transform its practice that would pave way for exportation of its products to the international market.