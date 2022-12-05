Kogi Speaker Thanks Gov, Others as Appellate Court Clears Him to Vie for House Reps Seat

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, has appreciated the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, for roles played to ensure his victory at the appellate court, saying the governor’s role could not be over emphasised.

Kolawole’s name was not listed on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) porter as the standard bearer for Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the Appeal Court ruled that Kolawole’s name should be listed on INEC’s Porter.

He also appreciated Bello for standing by him during the demise of his wife a year ago and thereafter, saying the governor is a worthy leader to follow.

The Speaker made this disclosures during the one-year memorial and thanksgiving service of his late wife, Deaconess Zainab Esther Kolawole, during Sunday service at the Christ Apostolic Church in Kabba, Kogi State.

Kolawole also commended Bolu Emmanuel, a legal practitioner, who took up his case to victory without taking any money from him as compared to other counsels who charged him N15million.

He disclosed that despite threats and abuses heaped on Emmanuel for his involvement in the case, he was not deterred until victory was achieved.

The Speaker, who appreciated God for sustaining and supporting him in the last one year of the demise of his wife, was visibly seen shedding tears as he thanked God for spearing his life and those of his children.

While soliciting for the electorate votes in the 2023 general election for victory, the Speaker requested for the congregation’s prayers, promising to solicit for his friends’ financial assistance to build a vicarage to replace the unbefitting one the vicar presently occupies.

Present at the event were Chairman, House of Assembly Service Commission, Abdulmalik Andas; Secretary of the commission, Yemisi Olorunmaiye; members of the commission, Hon Arome Adoji and Hon Sheddrack Anayin, as well as many of the Speaker’s political associates, supporters and well-wishers.