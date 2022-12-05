  • Monday, 5th December, 2022

Kogi Security Trust Fund Delivers Motorcycles to Hunters

Nigeria | 36 mins ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to enhance safety in Kogi State, the State Security Trust Fund has donated several motorcycles to the local hunter groups.

The Chairman of the Trust Fund, Mr. Samari Teina Abdulmalik, disclosed this while speaking at the handing over ceremony in Lokoja, at the weekend, saying the feat was to boost security in the state.

Abdulmalik  explained that the motorcycles would assist unconventional security outfits such as local hunters to conduct surveillance and intelligence gathering that would facilitate the work of security agencies in the state.

He  added that the motorcycles were tailored towards assisting members of the hunters group reach difficult terrains.

The Chairman commended the leadership of the vigilance groups for their sacrifices, commitment and support to the security agencies in the state.

He  called for sustained collaboration and synergy among stakeholders in the security sector for optimal services delivery.

He stressed that the initiative would also help the hunters to reach out to security agencies for support whenever the need arises.

He, therefore urged the local hunters and other related agencies to use the opportunity to enhance collaboration with security agencies at the grassroots and community levels.

Abdulmalik also cautioned unconventional security outfits in the state to ensure that their operational conduct was guided by security agencies in the state at all times,  urging  the beneficiaries to put the bikes to good use.

Abdulmalik called on corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals to team up with the security fund to procure more equipment for security agencies in the overall interest of the people.

He commended Governor Yahaya Bello for the sustained support, saying it would go a long way in preventing crimes and enhancing security as well as safety of residents.

