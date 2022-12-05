  • Monday, 5th December, 2022

FEDA Plans to Acquire Shares in Geregu Power

Business | 2 hours ago

Kayode Tokede

Geregu Power Plc has disclosed to investing public the proposed plans by Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) to acquire a portion of its shares listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The Company Secretary, Geregu Power, Akinleye Olagbende in a signed statement said, “The discussions are currently ongoing and where these talks progress to a more advanced stage, the Company will notify the Exchange and the investing public in line with the rules of the Exchange.”

Geregu Power was recently listed on the Main Board of the Exchange by way of introduction.

A total of 2.5 billion ordinary shares of Geregu Power were listed at N100 per share, under the Utility sector and Electric Power Generation sub-sector of NGX, with the trading symbol, GEREGU. The listing added N250 billion to the market capitalization of Exchange.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.